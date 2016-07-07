If you are somebody who watches professional sports or has even competed in professional sports, then there is no doubt that you have heard of the group known as the United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA for short. However, why there are both fans and detractors of the organization, this piece will not be looking into that because we will instead be looking at the history of this government sponsored agency. The organization was first created in 1999 by the United States Olympic Committee, or USOOC for short, to combat best prohormone use amongst the countries Olympic athletes. USADA will test Olympic athletes from such sports as Track & Field, Cycling, Swimming, Soccer and many more sports to list here.



The agency is not only responsible for testing the athletes, but also for managing the different USADA programs, test results and the actual testing of the samples themselves. However, while they definitely do a lot of good for the sport, they also do a lot when it comes to research as well. From 2001 to 2009, USADA would donate $2 Million annually towards research related to the deterrence of performance enhancing drugs, or PED’s, in all sports. Following the last donation in 2009, the research was moved over to the Partnership For Clean Competition, or PCC, which has maintained that research to this very day. Since USADA is a government created organization, you can actually head over to their official website and check out all the different kinds of research they have done, as they have made it publically available since day one.

USADA has also founded different educational programs that are designed to teach all Olympic level athletes and the general public as well about the usage of PED’s, so that everybody has all the information they can ever need on the substances. Outside of all the drug testing and various other programs, a group of folks from USADA even released a research paper in March 2011 that measured the way that the American society views about protecting the integrity of all kinds of sports on American soil. USADA has also shifted some of their focus now to supplements in sports as well, creating the Supplement Safety Now, or SSN program, in December of 2009.



This program works alongside Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Football League and the National Basketball Association to educate the players or other folks in the leagues about the potential dangers of underground or black market supplements. The end goal for the SSN program is to hopefully eliminate the practice of using and obtaining those black market or highly dangerous supplements. So, as we come to a close here in our look at the United States Anti—Doping Agency, the general consensus is that this organization is cleaning up Olympic sports while helping a variety of other sports leagues as well, which from a fair play perspective, may be the greatest achievement in the sports world in general, because we all know that best steroids, have been a problem for a long time now.